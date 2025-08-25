House fire in Walberton spread to several areas before it was stopped, fire and rescue service says

Photos: Eddie Mitchell.

A house fire in Walberton spread to several areas before it was stopped, according to a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson

Crews were called to a property fire on in Yapton Lane, Walberton, shortly after 11pm last night (August 24). Four fire engines and a command support unit attended the scene, and used high pressure hoses and jets to bring the flames under control. #

"Upon arrival firefighters found that the fire had spread to several areas of the property but were quickly able to account for all persons." A spokesperson explained, adding that crews left the scene at 8am this morning (Monday, August 25), following a safety re-inspection.