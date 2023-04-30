Edit Account-Sign Out
House prices in Hastings: The 16 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices in order by ward

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Hastings can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 1st May 2023, 00:00 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Hastings have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Hastings

1. Hastings and St Leonards

Hastings Photo: supplied

St Helens Ward tops the list with an average house price of £375,000, compared to £58,000 in 1995.

2. St Helens Ward

St Helens Ward tops the list with an average house price of £375,000, compared to £58,000 in 1995. Photo: supplied

Ashdown Ward is next with average prices of £350,000, compared to £75,500 in 1995.

3. Ashdown Ward

Ashdown Ward is next with average prices of £350,000, compared to £75,500 in 1995. Photo: supplied

Conquest Ward, which includes areas such as Little Ridge Avenue, has an average price of £360,000 compared to £59,000 in 1995

4. Conquest Ward

Conquest Ward, which includes areas such as Little Ridge Avenue, has an average price of £360,000 compared to £59,000 in 1995 Photo: supplied

