Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson is supporting Ten Little Toes Baby Bank this festive season on behalf of the community at its Kilnwood Vale and Westvale Park developments near Crawley.

The housebuilder set up two donation points at its Kilnwood Vale and Westvale Park sales suites enabling site teams, residents, and visitors to donate essential items to help children and families over Christmas.

People are being asked to donate essential supplies including toiletries, such as baby wipes, shower gel and toothpaste, baby formula, gifts and craft items. The donation will ensure Ten Little Toes is stocked with a range of items throughout the festive season and into January when supplies are typically lower.

Eileen Guihen, sales and marketing director and deputy managing director at Crest Nicholson South, said: “We’re proud to partner with Ten Little Toes to help them provide vital support to those in our community who are facing hardship this winter.

“With an uptick in the number of families requiring packages of essentials, charities in the UK are under immense pressure right now.

“At Crest Nicholson, we’re about more than just building homes and are committed to helping the wider community in Crawley, Horley and the surrounding areas.

“We hope that the donations will provide peace and comfort for those struggling this Christmas and ensure that everyone in the area can enjoy Christmas with friends and family without worry.”

JoJo Petty, founder and operations manager of Ten Little Toes Baby Bank, adds: “We are thankful to Crest Nicholson for their support for our charity, which will help us to continue to provide essential supplies for those experiencing financial hardship or crisis across Crawley and the surrounding areas in West Sussex.

“Our services make a difference to so many families and donations like this mean we can continue to offer support and kindness, and also spread some much-needed Christmas cheer, to those who need it.

“Without the support of the local community we would be unable to continue the work that we do, so a huge thank you to everyone who donates.”

If you would like to donate, our Kilnwood Vale and Westvale Park sales suites are open Thursday to Monday, from 10am until 5pm, until December 23..