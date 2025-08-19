Housebuilders reveal plans for 45 new homes in South Downs village

Housebuilders are putting forward proposals for up to 45 new homes on a greenfield site in a South Downs village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wates Developments have lodged a planning application for the housing on 13.4 acres of grassland west of Shoreham Road in Small Dole.

But a number of local residents are raising objections to the proposals saying they would amount to an overdevelopment of the site, would lead to increased traffic problems and that local infrastructure could not cope with the expansion of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wates say that the development would provide ‘much needed family homes in a sustainable location; would contribute to the economic viability of the village supporting the local shop and pub and would provide new footpath and cycleway links to the village centre.’

The site in Small Dole where developers want to build up to 45 new homes

They also say that the new homes would include ‘affordable housing’ along with ecological enhancements to benefit local wildlife, including the retention of trees and hedgerows.

The new houses, they say, would be ‘high-quality’ and designed to be ‘net zero ready.’ They say an on-site car club would be established to encourage carsharing and reduce local traffic congestion.

There are also plans for a new vehicle access road to be built from Shoreham Road and a pedestrian footway from the site access to the north and south, connecting with an existing footway on Shoreham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wates also say that up to 70 per cent of the site, which is currently private land, will be publicly accessible open space and will include a community orchard.

However, residents are expressing concerns over the effect of the development on the village if planning permission is granted.

One said: “Proceeding with this would mean our already stretched doctors, roads, and amenities would become stretched to breaking point. The noise and loss of space would affect not just local residents but also be detrimental to the local wildlife.

“Traffic is already an issue with the police often in the area having to carry out speed checks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another pointed out that the development would mean a 10 per cent increase in the village population. And another agreed: “Small Dole cannot accommodate so many more people. Nor can the doctors surgery/schools. It should NOT happen.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk