Household waste centre booking systems: How well do they work?

More than 2,000 residents have signed a petition against a booking system for East Sussex household waste and recycling sites.

Lewes Liberal Democrats say this shows ‘growing public opposition’ to East Sussex County Council’s proposal for the planned change.

They say residents have raised concerns that this would make waste disposal more difficult, especially for those without internet access or those who need to make urgent trips.

Last year, residents in West Sussex voiced concerns when West Sussex County Council introduced a booking system at Billingshurst, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Midhurst, and Chichester Recycling Centres.

How well has the booking system - introduced last year at all West Sussex household waste and recycling centres - worked?

Many were fearful that the change would lead to an increase in fly-tipping. But how has the system fared since then?

Every recycling centre in West Sussex now has a booking system in place and people can make no more than five visits per month.

