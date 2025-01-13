Household waste centre booking systems: How well do they work?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lewes Liberal Democrats say this shows ‘growing public opposition’ to East Sussex County Council’s proposal for the planned change.
They say residents have raised concerns that this would make waste disposal more difficult, especially for those without internet access or those who need to make urgent trips.
Last year, residents in West Sussex voiced concerns when West Sussex County Council introduced a booking system at Billingshurst, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Midhurst, and Chichester Recycling Centres.
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/pointless-and-stupid-residents-hit-out-at-west-sussex-rubbish-tip-changes-4481341
Many were fearful that the change would lead to an increase in fly-tipping. But how has the system fared since then?
Every recycling centre in West Sussex now has a booking system in place and people can make no more than five visits per month.
What is your view? Post your views in the commenting section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.