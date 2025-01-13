Household waste centre booking systems: How well do they work?

By Sarah Page
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 12:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
More than 2,000 residents have signed a petition against a booking system for East Sussex household waste and recycling sites.

Lewes Liberal Democrats say this shows ‘growing public opposition’ to East Sussex County Council’s proposal for the planned change.

They say residents have raised concerns that this would make waste disposal more difficult, especially for those without internet access or those who need to make urgent trips.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, residents in West Sussex voiced concerns when West Sussex County Council introduced a booking system at Billingshurst, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Midhurst, and Chichester Recycling Centres.

How well has the booking system - introduced last year at all West Sussex household waste and recycling centres - worked?How well has the booking system - introduced last year at all West Sussex household waste and recycling centres - worked?
How well has the booking system - introduced last year at all West Sussex household waste and recycling centres - worked?

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/pointless-and-stupid-residents-hit-out-at-west-sussex-rubbish-tip-changes-4481341

Many were fearful that the change would lead to an increase in fly-tipping. But how has the system fared since then?

Every recycling centre in West Sussex now has a booking system in place and people can make no more than five visits per month.

What is your view? Post your views in the commenting section below.

Related topics:East SussexLewesLiberal DemocratsEast Sussex County CouncilWest Sussex County CouncilMidhurstEast GrinsteadBurgess Hill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice