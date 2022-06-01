Households in Hastings encouraged to apply for new support fund

The funding has been provided to Hastings Borough Council through East Sussex County Council from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Half of the additional funding will be spent supporting pensioners, and the other half will be allocated to working age households.

Claimants must be over 18, living in Hastings borough, and claiming one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, Pension Credit, Council Tax Reduction, Working Tax Credit, Income Support, Income Based Job-Seeker’s Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance.

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

There are two schemes within the fund – support for energy and water costs of up to £50 per household, and for food of £30 per child and £50 per adult in the household.

Cllr Simon Willis, lead councillor for finance, said: “We are pleased this scheme has been reopened to help some of our most vulnerable households. The increased cost of living is having a huge impact on many people who were already struggling to make ends meet.

“I’d encourage anyone who has friends or family who may be eligible for this scheme to let them know about it. If you are able to help them apply, please do so as soon as possible, as the limited funding will be allocated quickly.”

Applications are open now. Forms will start to be processed from 6 June, in the order they are received.