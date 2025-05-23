Housing company creates new homes for swifts and house martins in Hastings

The Southern Housing team with resident Ron and the bird boxes

New nesting sites have been installed as a result of a Southern Housing community project in a bid to boost the population of swifts and house martins in the area,

Southern Housing has teamed up with contractor Colours Decorating in a project which has seen 30 swift bricks and 36 house martin cups placed at Alexandra Park Mansions in St. Helens Crescent.

The work, funded by Colours Decorating, took place during planned roof works at the Independent Living scheme.

To mark the occasion, residents enjoyed a bird-themed coffee morning, earlier this month, complete with a handmade cake decorated with images of both swift and house martin species.

Local resident Ron has volunteered to monitor the new nesting sites and has already recorded 39 different bird species in the shared garden.

Ron, a resident at Alexandra Park Mansions, said: “I’ve been checking the nest sites each week with my binoculars, and it’s been really rewarding. Birds these days have fewer places to nest, so it’s great to see this project making a difference. I’ve already spotted 39 different bird species in the garden, and I’m hopeful the new bricks and cups will help even more birds to thrive here.”

This project supports Southern Housing’s Biodiversity Pathway to 2030 and wider Sustainability Strategy. It was developed with guidance from Action for Swifts, House Martin Conservation UK & Ireland, and the Hastings and Rother Swift Conservation Group, who helped identify the best locations for the new nesting sites.

Romy Rookwood, Social Value Lead, said: “It was great to see how Colours Decorating’s social value work is supporting local biodiversity. Hearing from residents like Ron shows the positive impact this project is having on both nature and wellbeing. A huge thanks to everyone involved.”