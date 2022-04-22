Housing developments in Fontwell and Yapton praised for 'high quality'

The seal of approval comes from Premier Guarantee, one of the UK's leading warranty providers, and home builder Dandara, which is responsible for both projects, is understandably proud of the achievement.

“Myself and the site team work very hard to deliver quality new homes, so it’s a great feeling to be recognised for this. We plan to continue raising the standards on-site and working towards achieving further Premier Recognition Awards. Congratulations to everyone on the team who made this win possible!" said Liam Buckley, senior site manager at Fontwell Meadows.

Quality Recognition Awards are granted based on a series of rigorous criteria, including the standard of site management, standard of workmanship, health and safety, site tidiness and general cooperation.

Dandara wins quality recognition awards

“It is an honour to have won the Quality Recognition award from Premier Guarantee as it recognises the teamwork and efforts of everybody involve. I am very proud of the site team for always doing their best and consistently maintaining the high standards that we pride ourselves on," added Jonny Betteridge, senior site manager at Paddock View.

Both developments are located in West Sussex. Prices at Fontwell Meadows start at £225,000 for a two bedroom home. Prices at Paddock View, meanwhile, start at £300,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached home.