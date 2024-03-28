Hove cadet sets sights on charity mountain challenge
Over the period of the 18th and 19th of June 2024, Cadet Corporal Sancha has challenged herself to complete the incredibly tough, world famous, Three Peaks Challenge in order to raise money for the Forces Charity 'Walking with the Wounded'. Walking with the Wounded helps veterans get back on their feet after leaving the Forces, ensuring they are able to find employment, receive any form of mental or physical aid they need, and continue to live a stable and financially independent life.
Cadet Corporal Sancha said “I chose this charity because not only do I think it's important we do our best to acknowledge and respect the importance of those who put their lives at risk, but I am shocked upon hearing how difficult it is for veterans to find jobs after leaving the Armed Forces.Since joining the Army Cadet Force in 2021, I have become increasingly aware of the sacrifices our Armed Forces make in order to keep us safe.”
The Three Peaks challenge is a famously gruelling event feared by even the most experienced adult climbers. On the 18th of June 2024, Cadet Corporal Sancha will climb Ben Nevis, (1,345 m or 4,413 ft high), the highest mountain in Scotland. This will be rapidly followed by climbing Scarfell Pike Scafell Pike (978 m or 3,209 ft high), the highest mountain in England, and finally Snowdon (1,085 m or 3,560 ft high), the highest mountain in Wales, on the 19th of June 2024. In total, Cadet Corporal Sancha aims to walk an estimated at 42 kilometres (26 miles), with a total ascent of 9,800 feet (3,000 m) in just 36 hours
Cadet Corporal Sancha joined Sussex Army Cadet Force in June 2021 and since then has fully embraced every opportunity offered by the Army Cadets. She said, “I am part of Delta Company in Sussex Army Cadet Force, and my Officer Commanding told us that 'Delta' means 'the difference' in Greek. He went on to say that it is important for us as Cadets (and as a Company) to be that difference and become the trailblazers for positive change and impact. This massively inspired me, and I plan to act upon it.”
If you would like to help contribute towards Cadet Corporal Sancha’s incredible charity fundraiser for veterans, her JustGiving page can be found at the link below and if you’re a teenager or adult interested in joining Sussex Army Cadet Force, please contact us at: [email protected]