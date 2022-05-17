Hove mother and son's Italian Job fundraiser raises £3m for children in crisis

Giulia St George – an Italian 87-year-old who has been described as the female Captain Tom – and her son Freddie started their fundraising campaign in 1990 in a bid to raise money to help children in crisis.

Giulia and Freddie have now decided to raise another £1million and reach £4million for the grant giving charity Buttle UK.

The £3million total was surpassed with the proceeds from a special charity auction of The ‘John Cooper Anniversary Edition’ JCW MINI – donated by the Cooper family and sold at Barons Classic Car Auction for £50,000.

Freddie St George said: “We, of course, all hoped the anniversary car would sell well at auction, but none of us dared dream it would sell for such an incredible amount. But sell it did for £50,000 and in so doing helped us to reach our £3M landmark. The Italian Job is now set on raising its 4th million and we hope MINI owners will join us in Italy in October as the event returns to Italy.”

The next Italian Job charity event will be in October after a forced three-year break. Inspired by the 1969 Michael Caine film of the same name, the motoring adventure is a road trip for Mini and vintage car enthusiasts, taking adventurers (who are called ‘Jobbers’ for the duration) off the beaten track to experience the real Italy, as well as revisiting some of the locations used in the hit movie.

The pair are on the hunt for 20 new participants to join them in Italy for the trip which starts in Imola on October 11 and finishes in Turin on October 20.

Included in the price of the trip is the return cross channel travel; all hotels from the start to the end of the official dates; all meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner); participation in the navigational event; final gala dinner; door logos; event marshals; service van and fundraising support. Plus, the cost of daily excursions and entry to places of interest; such as museums, castles, vineyards or olive groves.