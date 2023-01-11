Hove watch manager from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service takes on Skyscraper Challenge

A Hove Red Watch manager is set to raise charity funds by taking on a Skyscraper Challenge, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has revealed.

ESFRS said that Nick Oliver-Taylor, who has been with the service for 21 years, is raising money for Tommy’s Charity.

Tommy’s (tommys.org) is dedicated to finding causes and treatments to save babies’ lives as well as providing pregnancy and baby loss support.

The fire service said the charity holds a personal connection for Nick because his premature twins were patients at the Trevor Mann baby unit five years ago.

Nick said: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining Team Tommy’s in the London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge to support Tommy’s continue their vital work saving babies’ lives. My wife and I were lucky, and my girls are healthy and happy and full of beans. However, other families in the unit were not so fortunate and seeing the incredible work that Tommy’s and other charities did to support them was so moving.”

He said: “I will be climbing, dressed in full firefighting kit, 42 floors of one of the London’s most iconic skyscrapers, The Leadenhall Building, or ‘cheesegrater’ if you prefer, covering more than 1,000 steps, estimated to take about half an hour. I will then travel up to the 51st floor, where I will zipwire across, 200m from the floor, to the top of 30 St Mary’s Axe, commonly known as ‘The Gherkin’.

