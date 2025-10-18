How a historic church became a top Hastings music venue

It is named after Henry Ward, an architect in the Gothic Revival style who designed many key building in Hastings including the town hall, the Debenhams building and even a wing of the Buchanan Hospital where many Hastings people were born.

Now his stunning United Reformed Church building is one of the most exciting and atmospheric venues in town with only the White Rock Theatre having a larger capacity.

This is largely due to the energy and enthusiasm of Mike Willis, an accomplished singer-song writer from Nashville, who is also a music producer.

Mike has teamed up with famous global reggae DJ, promoter and festival organiser Dan Wiltshire to bring some big names to Hastings.

Talking about the project, Mike said: “It has been hard work. This is a big space in a quirky building. The plan has always been to create a cultural space where local acts can enjoy a premium venue.

"My vision is not to be heavy-handed but to have a space where people can come and experiment.

"I put on Third World at short notice and my first thoughts were, this is not the right space for a band like that. But who would have thought that people were up and dancing in a place full of church pews. It was a great atmosphere and people really enjoyed it.”

This led to the booking of more big names with Stereo MCs set to play the venue on Friday December 19 ahead of Soothsayers, on Saturday November 8; The Gulls on Friday December 5 and The Egg, on Saturday December 6.

Acts already lined up for next year include The Orb, on April 4, African Headcharge on April 25 and The Three Dubskateers on February 28, featuring Don Letts, Daddy G, from massive Attack and Gaudi.

The Alabama 3 and Zion Train are also set to appear with dates to be confirmed.

Mike said: “We want to bring legends to Hastings.”

Mike also runs his Front Room venue from his home in St Leonards, which is both a performance space and recording studio. He said: “It gives a performance space to local musicians, We have plans to cut two more records this year.

He added: “I am really excited to be working with Dan, who ran the One Love Festival for many years. He is a long-term promoter who has contact with many artists and has brought a lot to the team.”

Dan responded: “It has been good for me to work with Mike and bring some culture to town.”

Mike said: “We are taking the long view with this, paying our artists properly. We are confident we can get this right. There are enough music lovers in Hastings to make this work. It is fertile ground.”

The next big artist to perform at Henry Ward Hall is reggae DJ scientist direct from Jamaica, who is hosting a Halloween special on Friday October 31 from 7pm – 11pm called Scientist Rids The World of the Evil Curse of the Vampires. Fancy dress is encouraged the best vampire wins a signed classic Scientist album as well as £60 meal at Porters.

Scientist redefined the sound of dub and was the apprentice of King Tubby. For tickets visit www.mikeslist.uk.

1 . Henry Ward Hall with King King performing Henry Ward Hall with King King performing. Photo: supplied

2 . Henry Ward Hall in Robertson Street Henry Ward Hall in Robertson Street Photo: supplied

3 . Scientist is on the decks on October 31 Scientist is on the decks on October 31 Photo: supplied

4 . Mike Willis performing with Sarah Jane Morris of The Communards Mike Willis performing with Sarah Jane Morris of The Communards Photo: supplied