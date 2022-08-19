How an old cattle shed became a new chapel in the Hastings area

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chapel of Christ's Stillness was dedicated in May this year and is now a place where people can go to seek tranquility and find peace when they need it.

The chapel is situated in the grounds of Moon Cottage, Humphreys Farm, Friars Hill, Guestling.

Juliette Vane, the woman behind the project explained how it came about: “There has been a Chapel on this site for approximately 200 years.

The Chapel of Christ's Stillness in Guestling, East Sussex. Photo by Frank Copper

"It is believed the original chapel was built on ley lines for the local farm workers. The whole of the farm area was used for growing hops and owned by Whitbread. I was used as a Chapel of Ease, Rest or Meditation in the benefice of Guestling.

It is understood that when the chapel was no longer in use the end wall was removed and it was subsequently used as a tractor shed and then for housing cattle. Some of the original features remained, such as the muslin draped ceiling, electric light fittings and the high windows.

"The decision was made in 2019 to replace the now derelict building with a modern timber structure - The Chapel of Christ's Stillness on the same footprint, incorporating the original brick walls and adding features in keeping with the ambience of its spiritual past.

"The Chapel contains many beautiful artefacts including antique stained glass windows, and is located in a garden.

"The Chapel was dedicated in May this year to being a place of prayer, rest and renewal and is affiliated to the Quiet Garden Movement. It is available for those who wish to 'come aside and rest a while' from the busyness of their lives and needing peace and spiritual uplifting.

"Choir practices take place on Monday mornings. Regular events take place, at present there is a Flower Festival bringing in interested visitors and it is hoped to have regular services in the near future.”

For more, on the chapel, visit its website www.thechapelofchristsstillness.co.uk. or contact us on 01424 813068.