A Worthing grandmother has pledged to face her fears for a wing walk in aid of St Barnabas House hospice – and if she reaches her £7,000 target, she will even add in a loop-the-loop.

Lyn Wilson, 70, has been fundraising for the hospice in Worthing for more than 30 years and she has also been a volunteer for more than a year, now working with the combined hospices group of St Barnabas House, Chestnut Tree House near Arundel and Martlets in Hove.

Lyn said: "This year I decided to do something really out of my comfort zone to raise much-needed support for our community. On June 7, I will be standing on top of an aircraft and flying high above the countryside.

"If I reach my target of £7,000, which I achieved in 2023, I pledge to do a 'loop the loop' turning backwards and upside down on the aircraft.

"I am terrified but equally determined to support this charity that I am personally so passionate about. My dad, an ex-Paratrooper, will turn 96 years old the day after my wing walk and will be there to watch me."

To help boost her fundraising, Lyn is also involved in Goring business PK Autosmart's open fun day on Saturday, May 10, from 11am to 3pm, with all funds raised for St Barnabas House hospice and linked to her Wing Walk.

The open day on the Woods Way Trading Estate will include children's activities and a hog roast, plus a special appearance from Katie Price.

Lyn said: "Giving is not just about making a donation, it is about making a difference. Please support me and be a part of making such a difference.

"I had been a fundraiser for St Barnabas House for many years but after raising over £7,000 by completing the South Downs Marathon Trek in September 2023, just 10 days after the loss of my sister Jan, I decided to switch to volunteering.

"Since then it has been a real privilege to have attended many events with St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree House. I have enjoyed meeting so many amazing people and I still plan to continue as a volunteer as often as I can.

"However, the draw to do another fundraiser has been strong, but this time it had to be something that was completely out of my comfort zone. This wing walk will be just that for me, in fact the word ‘terrified’ comes to mind."

St Barnabas House provides palliative and end-of-life care to adults with life-limiting illnesses. Lyn said the charity was there for her in her darkest moments, reaching out to her and her family in any way they could.

Visit justgiving.com/page/lyn-wing-walk for more information and to make a donation.