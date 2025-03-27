How Morrisons café closure in Sussex will impact on crafters who have transformed the store

A Knit and Natter group that has transformed Morrisons in Littlehampton has been promised it will be 'looked after' following news of the closure of the store's café.

The group was set up by community champion Alison Whitburn in March 2022 and now meets weekly in the Littlehampton store's café on Wednesdays.

Over the years, members have used their knitting and crochet skills to decorate the store's car park bollards, brightening up the day for customers, as well as making endless items for sale for the company's chosen charities.

On March 24, Morrisons revealed its optimisation strategy would mean the Littlehampton café would be closing as part of the second year of its programme of renewal, along with 51 other cafés, all 18 Market Kitchens, 17 convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

The Knit and Natter group in the café at Morrisons in Littlehampton

Asked how this would impact the Knit and Natter group, Alison said they 'will be looked after' going forward.

She explained: "We have a large air con room upstairs they can use, as they have once before. There’s a lift and disabled loos, etc. And other small community groups can also use this room."

The group’s most recent project has seen the car park bollards decked in woolly daffodils for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in March.

Marie Curie was the charity chosen by colleagues in November 2024 and Morrisons has set a target of £15million to be raised in total over a three-year partnership.

The previous partnership was with Together for Short Lives, with all the Littlehampton store's donations going to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

Items of knitting and crochet made by the Knit and Natter group helped the Littlehampton store raise £33,674 in total. Alison said the generosity of colleagues and customers meant the store was in the top ten of the company.

The group has become so close-knit, the members were able to spring a surprise on Alison for Christmas in 2023.

They worked hard on making fun bollard toppers to display at the front of the store and put them out as a treat for customers.

Father Christmas, The Grinch, a reindeer, an elf and a penguin all made a sudden appearance on Thursday, November 30, 2023, and Alison said it was a super surprise.

The group followed up with an expanded selection for Christmas 2024, including creating Christmas dinner in wool and other stunning bollard toppers.

Alison said: "The children, and adults, absolutely love them and it has brought a smile to their faces. They are brilliant."

One of their biggest projects was the D-Day anniversary in 2024, when veterans were invited for tea and cake in the café. The group designed and made five poppy bollard toppers as well as decorations for the tables.

In July last year, the group made owl-themed items to tie in with The Big Hoot Trail for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice. There were owl post toppers for the store entrance, as well as owl-themed goodies to sell on the charity table.

Crafters meet at Morrisons every Wednesday, 10am to midday, to learn new skills, meet new people, relax and chat and have a drink, with members taking along along their current woolly project.