How Queen legend Brian May stuns south coast crowds - and beyond

Astonished audience members erupted with applause as the Queen guitarist played a live guitar solo at the Southsea production.

And he stole the show as he rounded off the musical based on his band’s hits.

But it’s not the first time that the legendary musician has made an unexpected stage appearance - he once delighted fans in Horsham with an impromptu performance at the town’s Capitol Theatre.

Brian May makes a surprise appearance at a performance of We Will Rock You in Southsea. Picture: Habur Rahman

The musician, wildlife campaigner, astrophysicist and all-round Rock God joined singer Kerry Ellis on stage during her 20th anniversary concert tour - leaving the audience gobsmacked and crying for more.

In any event, Brian May is no stranger to Sussex. He bought the Selsey home of his friend astronomer Patrick Moore when the star-gazer gave away most of his possessions.

And he frequently visited Patrick there before the astronomer’s death in 2012. It’s just one example of Brian May’s philanthropic nature - for people, animals and the world in general.

He’s a vegetarian with a dislike of leather and says: “Even my guitar straps are vegan.”

He founded the animal welfare organisation Save Me with fellow animal lover Annie Brummer in 2010 and has led campaigns against fox hunting and badger culling. He’s also a regular visitor to the RSPCA and the Born Free Foundation, whose headquarters are both in Horsham.

But his passion for animals is matched by his concern for the planet - and people here in Sussex would no doubt welcome his help in preventing the concreting over of our countryside.

After all, he’s done it before. When residents near Bere Regis in Dorset feared their village was about to be destroyed by developers, Dr Brian May CBE stepped in.

He bought the 155 acres of land and, with the help of a forestry management company, set about planting a 100,000 tree woodland.