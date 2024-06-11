How to get a free coffee as independent cafe gets set to open in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s how to get a free coffee in Chichester ahead of the opening of the city’s newest café

17 Grams Coffee, a café and brunch spot set to open on East Street later this year, is offering a free cup of coffee to customers who sign up online, either by following this link, or by scanning the QR code on the shop window. Filling out the form will also enter you into a draw for a free brunch, when the trendy new eatery finally opens its doors.

With branches in Brighton and Hove, the brand is well known for roasting its own beans in its Gloucester Road roastery, which opened in 2022. 17 Grams itself has an even longer history, opening the doors to its first cafe in 2016 in Brighton, where it built up a reputation for friendly service and knowledgeable staff – no mean feat in a city as well-caffeinated as Brighton.

Although the opening of the Chichester cafe could be a little ways off, the Brighton branch is especially well-reviewed, sitting pretty at a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor.

17 Grams Coffee, in Chichester, is set to open some time in the near future.

"What a delightful Friday afternoon treat,” said one recent reviewer. “I popped in for a coffee, and stayed for the pancakes. Wonderful vibe, fabulous staff, excellent coffee and food! I will definitely be making this a regular haunt.”