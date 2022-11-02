How to keep your dogs safe ahead of bonfire nights across Sussex - including Lewes Bonfire 2022

Sussex is home to the world famous Lewes Bonfire Night, which sees more then 30 processions taking place through the narrow streets of the East Sussex town, with the noise and density of the crowds making the evening entirely unsuitable for pets.

Dog experts Kennel Store have weighed in on how dog owners can help their dogs stay calm and relaxed across the bonfire and fireworks season.

Why are dogs scared of fireworks?

Dog owners are preparing for a difficult couple of days this weekend as countless fireworks are to be set off in celebration of Guy Fawkes Night.

Dogs have acute hearing. Whether it’s opening their bag of food or picking up one of their toys, your dog will be there almost immediately.

For this reason, fireworks are incredibly loud and this catches dogs off guard and makes them anxious.

As humans, we are made aware of firework displays and are prepared to hear them on November 5. Dogs don’t have the same understanding and frame of reference and so they come unexpectedly.

The random intervals of loud sounds and flashing lights can feel disorientating and frightening for a dog, which increases anxiety in dogs.

How to keep your dog calm and safe over the firework season

It’s important to take time ahead to put some steps in place to keep your dog calm and safe.

Kennel Store recommends creating a safe space for your dog to retreat to in times of high stress.

Familiar items, such as blankets and toys, will mean they have a positive association with the area and more likely to go there.

The dog experts state you should try not to interfere with your dog when they are in this space and let them settle.

Ensure they have access to this space at all times, even if you go out and they’re alone.

Each night, move your dog to the safe space you’ve created for them. Make sure the area is blacked out so the bright flashes outside don’t disturb your dog and spook them.

To avoid being caught outside as fireworks are beginning to be set off, walk your dog earlier in the day and try not to engage with the firework sounds yourself to keep your pet calm.

Play some calming music or television to muffle the sound of the displays. Classic FM presents a special programme of Pet Classics between the hours of 5-9 pm on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5, with calming music to help relax your pet.