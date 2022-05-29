But national vet charity, PDSA, is encouraging Sussex pet owners to keep their furry friends out of harm’s way.

PDSA vet nurse, Nina Downing, said: “This year’s Jubilee serves as the perfect opportunity to enjoy time spent with family, friends and neighbours, but amid all the festivities, we must be mindful of our four-legged friends.

"While we wouldn’t want them to miss out on the fun, it’s important we understand how to keep them safe during the celebrations.”

Nina provides her top tips for a pet-safe Jubilee.

Street party safety

“Street parties can be great fun for the whole neighbourhood, but large crowds can be overwhelming for pets – be wary of loud noises such as music or fireworks and look out for signs that your furry family member may be in distress.

“People may also be in and out of your house and garden regularly, so always keep a close eye on your pet – you definitely don’t want them making a run for it down the road if a door or gate accidentally gets left open!

“If you’re worried about your pooch making a dash out of the door, it’s best to set up a secure doggy den for them to stay safe inside.

"Cats feel safest when they’re high up and out of the way, while small pet enclosures can be moved into a quiet room away from the hustle and bustle of the party.”

Mind the heat

“The great British weather can be unpredictable at best, but if we’re lucky enough to have the sun shining on our long weekend of fun, it’s important to keep our pets safe from heatstroke.

“If you plan on spending the day outside with your furry friend, always make sure they have somewhere in the shade to rest and pack plenty of water to keep them hydrated.

"As flat-faced dogs struggle to regulate their body temperature, they can overheat even when the weather doesn’t seem too hot to us, so avoid taking them out in the heat of the day.

"Remember to check the pavement isn’t too hot before heading out for a street party, as in warm weather footpaths can reach unsafe temperatures for sensitive paws.”

Decorative dangers

“It wouldn’t be a Jubilee celebration without bunting, but our patriotic décor can be tempting for curious furry friends. Should your pet get hold of any decorations then there’s a chance they could swallow them, which could potentially cause life-threatening blockages.

"To avoid an emergency, hang any decorations well out of reach from any prying paws, and pack them away in a secure, high place once you take them down.

"Avoid the temptation to dress up your pets to celebrate – it can cause anxiety and overheating.”

Unlucky leftovers

“Whether you’re planning a street party bake-off or a sizzling bank holiday BBQ, it can be tempting to treat our pets to a bite of our yummy delights.

"Unfortunately, human food doesn’t always sit well with our furry friends. Sugary, fatty, or greasy scraps can cause severe sickness and diarrhoea which may require emergency treatment.