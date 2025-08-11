How Worthing will mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

A number of services and events are planned in Worthing to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which ended the Second World War.

Veterans have been invited to free afternoon tea at Indigo Bar and Restaurant at The Ardington Hotel on Thursday, August 14. The community event, with live entertainment from singer Jenna Hall, has been funded by Hemiko, the developer building the Worthing Heat Network.

Organiser Melanie Peters has filled all available spaces with veterans, carers, friends and supporters. She will be holding a raffle with proceeds going to Worthing Veterans Association.

Japan confirmed its surrender to the Allied forces on August 14, effectively ending World War Two. The surrender was publicly announced in the UK on August 15, via radio from Tokyo. This triggered widespread celebrations across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and beyond.

Service at Worthing War Memorial to commemorate VJ Day

The 80th anniversary of VJ Day will be marked nationally on August 15 to mark Victory Over Japan, the day recognised as the ending of the war, despite the formal surrender ceremony not taking place until September 2, 1945.

Worthing Borough Council is hosting a public service at the War Memorial outside the Town Hall on Friday, August 15, at 12pm. Veterans, Worthing mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies and local councillors will be gathering to join the nation in a two-minute silence.

A tree-planting ceremony will follow in Homefield Park at 3pm, with the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, joining the mayor for the occasion.

A new English oak, funded through the council's tree-sponsorship partnership with Trees for Streets, will be planted to commemorate the historic occasion, honouring the 80th anniversary of VE Day, VJ Day and the end of the Second World War.

The Worthing branch of the Royal British Legion will be unveiling and dedicating the tree near the northern entrance as a lasting tribute. Deputy Standard Bearer Ceawlin Jones will be attending with the branch standard.

The Broadwater pub is hosting VJ Day celebrations from 12pm to 4pm on Friday, August 15, with Beth Sarah performing songs from the 1940s and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman popping by at 1pm.

There is a free pint of IPA on offer for serving or retired forces personnel and small plate meals are available for £5.45, pre-booked only. Guests are encouraged to wear 1940s-style clothing.