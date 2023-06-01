A £50,000 annual cash giveaway to good causes – officially supported by Sussex World and its newspapers across Sussex – has been launched and is open for applications.

The independent family-owned brewer, Hall & Woodhouse, has launched its 22nd Community Chest Awards with applications now open for charitable organisations in Sussex and across the south to seek support from the pledged £50,000 fund.

The Community Chest is accessible to a broad range of charities and community projects, from local village halls and cultural organisations, to charities that assist with poverty, social isolation, and specialist health needs.

Sussex World is the official media partner for the region and Editor In Chief Gary Shipton has been part of the judging panel for the past 20 years since it began.

Recipients of the Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest awards held in January 2023 at the Black Rabbit, Arundel.

Entrants have until Saturday, July 15, 2023 to submit their grant applications for £300 - £3,000 which can be used on a wide variety of initiatives including educational activities, assisting charities with running costs, and increasing the reach of charitable activities.

Mark Woodhouse, Family Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: “Hall & Woodhouse’s company purpose is to enrich our local communities and I hope that the Community Chest will once again play an important role in supporting the many great voluntary organisations in our trading area across the south. It’s a privilege to support charities and the vital projects that make such a difference to their local communities.

“This year, we look forward to learning about all the amazing work being done in our trading area to improve living conditions for people in need.”

Since the Community Chest was established in 2002, H&W has donated over £750,000 to more than 900 good causes across its trade area and works in partnership with Sussex Community Foundation.

Successful applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application in November 2023, with an awards ceremony held in January 2024. This year’s judging panel includes Hall & Woodhouse team members and family, alongside heads of businesses that operate within the local area.

Applicants have until Saturday, July 15 to submit their grant requests. The application form can be downloaded via http://www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/community-chest and then emailed to [email protected] for consideration.

In January, recipients of the 2022 awards received their cheques at a ceremony at the Black Rabbit in Arundel.

Last year’s recipients included: Bell Tower Drop-In; Care for the Carers; Chichester Area Mental Health Support Foundation; Chichester Information Shop for Young People; CYCALL; Disabled Sailors Association; Fabrica; Hub4Stuff; The Juno Project; Kangaroos Mid Sussex; Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention; Pelican Parcels; Pippa’s Group; Springboard; Sussex Wheelchair Basketball; Terry’s Place; Waypoint Hub.

Sussex World congratulated Hall and Woodhouse for its consistency in providing cash support to those groups that most needed it and could show the efforts they were making to help themselves.

Sussex World’s newspapers include the Chichester Observer, Worthing Herald, Hastings Observer, Eastbourne Herald, Crawley Observer, West Sussex County Times, Mid Sussex Times, Sussex Express, and the West Sussex Gazette.

Hall & Woodhouse is an independent Dorset family company that brews award winning Badger Ales. It has a collection of some 170 beautiful pubs that make up its managed house and Business Partner estate, stretching from Woolacombe to Teignmouth in Devon, London to Brighton.

