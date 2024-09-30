Howard Wardle MBE, founder of Eastbourne Foodbank, steps away after 13 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a personal correspondence, Howard Wardle MBE, founder of Eastbourne Foodbank, reflects on his decision to step away after 13 years as CEO and his efforts to eliminate food poverty.

Reflecting on his departure, Howard said, "I'm leaving my role as CEO today (Thursday, September 26th, 2024), convinced it's the right thing to do for the foodbank.

"Age creeps up on you, and there are things I'm looking forward to seeing and doing with my wife before it's not possible. My two sons and daughter and grandchildren live a long way from Eastbourne, so [the] opportunity to see them more often will be important.

"I started the foodbank because I encountered a huge need in the town. I wish it wasn't required. Unfortunately, unless things drastically change, it will be needed for a few more years."

Howard Wardle MBE retires as Eastbourne Foodbank CEO

Currently, Eastbourne Foodbank serves roughly 3000 people a month, and total food parcel distribution has increased from 9,615 in 2017/18 to 25,179 in 2023/24.

Nationally, total food parcels distributed increased from 1.35 million to over 3.12 million over the same period.

Howard's departure marks the end of an era and a time to reflect on Eastbourne Foodbank's evolution.

He recalls, "We moved from a portacabin to a rent-free building and then into a 4,500sqft warehouse all because our services needed more space. We changed direction over a weekend from a single site to a central warehouse and satellite distribution points. Looking back, I wonder how we did it."

Eastbourne Foodbank advice offices on Grove Road.

Howard attributes his success to his and The Trussell Trust's Christian underpinnings: "Prayers took us to places and enabled us to achieve things that otherwise wouldn't have happened."

He also thanked his excellent leadership team and the dedicated 135-member strong volunteer team.

"I've been very fortunate to have a leadership team that took my crazy ideas for change and ran with them. We were the first foodbank to employ a welfare benefit advisor who could help anyone who came to us for food. That's grown into a team that last year recouped over £1 million in unclaimed benefits for clients."

He then talked about his recent commitments, working two days a week for The Trust across East Sussex trying to "make services more joined up," the "total surprise" when he was awarded the title of MBE in 2021 for services to the community, something which he "never in a million years expected," and the difficult decision to "step away.

"When you start, build, develop, change, live and breathe foodbank for 13 years, it is inevitably hard to step away. I do, however, feel that the foodbank is in a great place to go on from here with new leadership in Jess Holliday my deputy CEO."

Mary Wright's words, "Wishing Howard a very happy and well-deserved retirement. Amazing man," capture a largely shared sentiment in Eastbourne, with others calling him an "inspiration" and a "legend."

As humble as always, Howard has played down these compliments, preferring to look at the larger picture and the important work left to do.

His successor, Jess Holliday, said, "At Eastbourne Foodbank, we will continue to work towards the day when nobody has to rely on public charitable donations of food."