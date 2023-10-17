A huge mural has been unveiled in Bexhill, transforming an underpass.

The stunning artwork by artists Katea Monstrous and G_Wizz_Wheeler can be found at the Chapel Path underpass and is the result of a collaboration between the artists, W.Ave Arts Bexhill and pupils from King Offa Primary Academy.

Carol Cook, director at W.Ave Arts Bexhill, said: “This first came about when a resident from Bexhill contacted us asking if we could do something about the subway.

“After viewing the wall we were concerned about minors' snap chats and personal details on there, as well as unpleasant words. Knowing that this is a route to a nursery and primary school we felt the need to act. W.Ave Arts contacted East Sussex County Council and asked if they would let us paint the wall.”

The two artists met with children from years 1 to 5 at King Offa Primary Academy to explore a creative drawing session with a starting theme of 'what makes you smile?'

The pupils discussed their own personal ideas of happiness, and drew imaginative characters, collective doodles and played a descriptive drawing game. A selection of their drawings was incorporated into the large mural bridging the school grounds within the Chapel Path underpass.

Carol said: “The mural theme is intended to capture a whimsical, colourful childhood feel and showcases the ideas and imagination of the young contributors, as well as the bold and eye-catching style of the professional artists.

“Combining vivid colors, intricate detailing, and a dash of magic, their artwork tells a story of unity and togetherness. As Katea Monstrous and G_Wizz_Wheeler describe it, ‘the concept Willy-Wonka style childhood memory, full of colour and whimsical fun and upbeat imagery, we felt the colourful feel-good design ethos would add something positive and memorable to the Bexhill landscape and be appealing to all ages’.”

Mural at Chapel Path Underpass, off London Road, Bexhill. Artists L-R: G_wizz_wheeler and Katea Monstrous. W.AVE ARTS Bexhill.

