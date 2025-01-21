Huge Grade II listed country house in East Sussex on market for £10m

Folkington Manor, which dates back to the 1830s, is situated in a mature parkland setting in about 83 acres of land on the edge of the South Downs National Park.

The seven to ten bedroom house is freehold and is for sale through Knight Frank. People can view the listing at www.knightfrank.co.uk.

Knight Frank’s description of the property said: “There has been a house on this ancient site since The Domesday Book, but the existing graceful manor house dates back to the 1830s, when it was built for a prominent local family, some of whom went on to become important political figures in the area. Built from a beautiful and unusual knapped flint under a traditional slate roof, the house has been restored and the internal layout altered to create a very comfortable private family home.”

Knight Frank said the manor has a long private carriage drive with no footpaths, and said the house faces north with south-facing gardens. The independent real estate agency explained that it has six reception rooms, a new kitchen and breakfast room, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. They said other outbuildings have the potential for an indoor pool and added that an application for this has been submitted.

The website description continued: “The estate includes an entrance lodge, guest cottage and two staff flats, together with a traditional stable yard with up to 20 loose boxes, an outdoor manege, and the Flint Halls – a superb private party barn suitable for a commercial venture or a venue for weddings for which the estate has a licence. The gardens are beautiful and the South Downs provide a breathtaking backdrop to the house.”

Folkington Manor’s website said the manor was built in 1843 by architect William John Donthorn. It said the old house was ‘largely demolished’ around 1820. Folkington and the manor house at Wootton was then purchased in 1840 by Frome MP Thomas Sheppard who built the present manor.

The website said the manor has ‘a close connection with the arts’. It said: “Ronald Stacy-Marks purchased the house and relatively a few acres in 1968. An initial restoration was undertaken after the property had been empty for five years. The Flint Rooms were at the core of the families well-respected fine-art business with the Manor containing a number of galleries suitable for displaying large amounts of fine art.”

The website added that the house was used as a location for the 1948 film Esther Waters, which starred Kathleen Ryan, Dirk Bogarde, Cyril Cusack, Ivor Barnard and Fay Compton. The movie was directed by Ian Dalrymple and Peter Proud. It said: “Accounts of life at Folkington Manor appear in the book Violet: The Life and Loves of Violet Gordon Woodhouse by Jessica Douglas-Home. Violet Gordon Woodhouse was the sister of Rupert Gwynne and one of the century’s most gifted musicians. Her salon at Wooton Manor was a rural match for London’s Bloomsbury gatherings.”

