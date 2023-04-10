A new Boots No7 skin cream was unveiled on Monday April 10 and is already generating huge media interest with The Daily Telegraph saying it ‘could be used to heal burns and scars’. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/04/10/boots-skin-cream-medical-breakthrough-heal-burns-scar-no7/ While the Daily Mail says the new No7 skincare promises ‘to reverse skin damage and has all the science to back it up.’ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11942889/What-does-launch-generation-skincare.html

According to a statement issued by No7, Future Renew is a collection of four skincare products ‘to reverse the appearance of multiple signs of skin damage.’

It said it was created following 15 years of research into skin ageing and repair with the University of Manchester, and No7 Future Renew contains a world-first super-peptide blend proven to harness the skin’s natural repair process.

The release says: "The range contains a new ‘super peptide’ blend that is proven to harness the skin’s natural repair process and the renewal of over 50 key proteins in skin cells. The super peptide blend – which represents the biggest cosmetic science innovation in No7’s history – contains two brand-new chemical entities, a patent-pending world-first technology that cannot be found in any other product.

No 7 Future Renew

"No7 Future Renew and its super-peptide blend have been developed following 15 years of research and innovation using scientific methods and approaches that are more akin to medical research and rarely seen in cosmetic product development. The new peptide blend was developed using cutting edge British R&D across several fields of science and technology including advanced robotics, mathematical modelling, bioinformatics, machine learning, cell biology and cosmetic science.

"No7’s new super peptide is set to be one of the most effective and tolerated skincare ingredients on the cosmetic market. Unlike retinoic acid, which is known by dermatologists to cause tolerance challenges such as skin sensitivity and redness, No7's new super peptide is both highly potent and highly tolerated, being suitable even for those with sensitive skin. This paves the way to highly effective skincare being available to even more people.

"The No7 Future Renew range has undergone the most extensive and diverse testing programme in No7’s history - 37 studies on over 4,200 people, including two clinical trials and 23 user trials. More than half (51%) of the total testing group had skin of colour.

"At the heart of the collection is the No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum, clinically proven in a blinded split-face controlled trial to reverse the appearance of multiple signs of skin damage across a range of skin types and tones, including fine lines, wrinkles, lack of luminosity, dryness, uneven skin tone and loss of firmness. 97% of women in the clinical study had improvements in the appearance of multiple (3 or more) visible signs of skin damage. Patent applications have been submitted and are pending for both the new peptides and the delivery system found within the serum.”

“Skin damage happens throughout our lives and is caused by multiple factors including sun exposure, environmental pollution, stress, sleep, temperature and nutrition,” said No7’s Head of Science Research Dr Mike Bell. “The new peptide blend effectively tricks the skin into thinking that it has been damaged which leads to renewal of key proteins such as collagen and fibrillin. It therefore supports skin’s natural self-repair mechanisms, targeting signs of cumulative damage both on and under the surface. This is a world-first technology only available from No7. We believe it is going to be a game changer for consumers.”

Commenting on the launch of No7 Future Renew, Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist, said: “I’m incredibly excited that No7 have discovered a new super-peptide blend that harnesses the skin’s natural repair process. No7 Future Renew is a breakthrough range that can help reverse visible signs of skin damage. It contains a world-first peptide technology that you won’t find in any other skincare product.”

No7 Future Renew range will be available nationwide at Boots stores, Boots.com and no7beauty.co.uk from April 12, 2023.

The range comprises:

No7 FUTURE RENEW DAMAGE REVERSAL SERUM 50ml - £42.95 / 25ml - £34.95

No7 FUTURE RENEW DAMAGE REVERSAL SPF 40 DAY CREAM 50ml - £34.95

No7 FUTURE RENEW DAMAGE REVERSAL NIGHT CREAM 50ml - £34.95

