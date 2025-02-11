Huge rise in Horsham car parking charges defended by council

A huge increase in Horsham parking charges – previously publicly condemned as ‘utter madness’ – are being defended by council officials.

Horsham District Council initially approved a nine per cent rise in car parking charges in October and they are set to come into force from April 1.

Meanwhile, the charges will be incorporated into the council’s overall budget which is to be set at a meeting of the full council on February 24.

Sunday and Bank Holiday all-day parking charges will rise from £1.70 to £6.70 and there will be a nine per cent increase in charges from Monday to Saturday.

Members of the public say that the charges will deter people from coming into Horsham to shop or to work. Many took to Sussex World’s Facebook page to voice their concerns when the proposals were first revealed.

The increase was described as ‘utter madness’ and ‘a massive mistake’ amid fears that more people would avoid visiting the town leading to businesses suffering and shops closing.

But this week, the council maintained that the new parking charges would be ‘fairer and more consistent.’

A council spokesperson said: “With many tariffs not having increased since 2022, parking tariffs are now set to increase by an average of nine per cent from April 2025. This adjustment reflects the significant financial pressures facing local authorities and the need to maintain effective parking management across our town centres.”

Council deputy leader and cabinet member for finance Mark Baynham said: "We understand that any increase in parking charges impacts our residents and businesses. This decision was not taken lightly but is necessary to ensure we can continue delivering high-quality parking services whilst managing our financial responsibilities to the broader community.

“The council found the increases necessary due to ongoing financial pressures arising from economic uncertainty and reduced Government funding. The increases will help prevent cuts to other vital services, supporting those who are struggling with the cost of living.

“Additionally, Horsham town centre Sunday charges will move from all day rates to time-based rates. No other comparative council in the vicinity of Horsham offers a substantially cheaper Sunday tariff compared to other days of the week.

“While many councils have opted to apply their full Monday to Saturday tariff on Sundays, we have chosen a more balanced approach. A two-hour tariff and an all-day tariff, based on our three to four-hour rates, will provide a fair compromise for users.

“The additional revenue will also help cover ongoing maintenance and improvement costs for car parks, ensuring that everyone contributes equally to the upkeep of these facilities, regardless of the days they are using the car parks. We need to ensure that fees on Sundays do not continue to run at a loss and are not subsidised by our council taxpayers.”