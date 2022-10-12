'Huge sadness' as Bognor Regis pub closes

Victoria and Matthew, the owners of the popular Elmer Road boozer said they tried ‘desperately’ to keep The Beresford going over the last year, but concluded ‘it is just not making the money required to carry on.’

They made the announcement on Facebook yesterday after the pub closed its doors for the last time.

"Sadly, we never recovered from the effects of Covid, alongside staffing issues, increase in supply costs and now the huge increase in energy costs,” the status update said.

The Beresford in Bognor Regis

The couple tried to adapt to the post-Covid landscape in several ways, including serving their popular carvery from the kitchen, rather than the carvery unit, in order to save on energy costs, but sadly it wasn’t quite enough.

"Please understand that we have agonised over making this decision,” they added. "We will miss you all immeasurably.”