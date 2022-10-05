Huge thanks to Midhurst volunteers after 20 years of service

From left: Theresa Perfect, new Tuesday Club leader, Christine Waller, Colin Waller and Carol Monk Tuesday Club volunteer

Tandem, a Midhurst-based medical transport charity, bid farewell to two of its longest serving volunteers at a small ceremony last Tuesday, September 27.

Colin and Christine Waller have been running Tandem’s Tuesday club for the last 25yrs in Christine’s case, and 20 years in Colin’s.

Richard Watts, the Chairman of Tandem, paid tribute to the ‘incredible amount of good’ that Colin and Christine have done over such a long period and went on to express his ‘enormous thanks’ on behalf of all of the Tandem Community.

The Tuesday Club started life known as The Stroke Club because that was its initial aim, to help the rehabilitation of stroke victims by giving them an opportunity to get together, have some social interaction over a board game and a cup of tea.

Since then the Stroke Club has become known as the Tuesday Club, has broadened its reach to encompass the elderly and the disabled and provides a vital role in combating loneliness among local people.

A spokesperson for Tandem said: “The Tuesday club will continue in the very capable hands of Theresa Perfect who is keen to expand the group so if you would like to join or know someone who would benefit, please call Tandem on 0330 030 3962.