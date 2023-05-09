Hugh Bonneville joins Midhurst club for 'very special' Coronation celebration

The Paddington star and Midhurst resident was welcomed to join in the Coronation celebrations of lunch group Rother Valley Together (RVT) on Tuesday, May 2.

Mr Bonneville gave a fascinating talk on his acting career to the members prompting a great Q and A session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special bus trips were laid on so that, despite the current travel difficulties in the town, all members were given the opportunity to attend. The celebrations started with Hugh giving a great insight into his career including his roles in Downton Abbey and Paddington Bear. When answering questions, the members got to hear some lovely anecdotes and gained a greater understanding as to how his accomplished acting career has developed.

Hugh Bonneville with RVT volunteers

Afterwards Hugh spent one to one time with members having photos taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RVT Manager, Caroline Henderson, thanked Hugh for being so very generous with his time and making the day such a special event.

One club member said: “What a fantastic day, it was lovely to celebrate the Coronation and it brought back happy memories of the Queen's Coronation when I was a child. Hugh was so approachable and his visit made the day very special”.

This was followed by a Celebration lunch and further entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club members on Tuesday (May 2)

The club gave a special thanks also to the children of Easebourne and Midhurst Primary schools for their fantastic Coronation decorations.

Rother Valley Together has a simple aim: to promote healthy active lives and independence for those in their later years, and above all perhaps, to counter the sense of isolation that so many of us can experience as the years tick by. Based at The Grange in Midhurst its aim is to support those who have difficulty getting out and about independently; ensuring they can maintain an active and enjoyable social life. RVT offers interesting, fun, and lively activities opportunities to make new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depending on availability and location, transport can be arranged through our own minibus service.