Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s culinary creativity an inspiration, says Pagham pub chef Sam

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall isn’t having all the festive fun when it comes to culinary creations this Christmas – just ask Pagham’s favourite chef Sam Walker.

Celebrity TV chef Hugh, a favourite on Channel 4’s River Cottage series, recently revealed to the nation his top vegetarian dishes for the festive season as well as a whole host of other tasty options for the upcoming Yuletide period.

And at the same time, Sam — the new culinary maestro at the Inglenook Hotel in the quaint West Sussex village, near Bognor Regis — was adjusting the popular venue’s menu. His idea is to widen the appeal to vegetarian and vegan diners as the restaurant prepares for what is expected to be a really busy time. Sam said: “Believe it or not there are now more than three million vegetarians in the UK along with one million vegans so it continues to be an expanding market and definitely one which we want to continue embracing.

“Hugh is obviously a very talented guy but I don’t see why he should be the only one having fun when it comes to being creative as Christmas approaches! We have added a number of options catering for vegetarians and vegans in our new menu and we will continue to look at revising what we offer driven by the demand of our customers.” Sam says he has been delighted by the upsurge in business at the Inglenook since he arrived for his second spell at the helm two months ago.

He added: “It’s great to once again get to the heart of the community here in Pagham and the surrounding area and be able to bring some fresh ideas to our dining experience for all of our valuable customers. We are really excited at the prospect of being so busy in the run-up to Christmas and we’ve completely sold out for Christmas day, which is fantastic news.”

Sam, who is working alongside general manager Phil Southgate at the historic Pagham inn, is grateful for the opportunity to express his talents for such a grateful clientele.

He added: “Thinking outside the box a little helps and being open to expressing experimentation along the way can be helpful. But truth be told, if the food is delicious and the customer is happy, those are the only important factors! I’m told our winter vegan squash (pictured) is a particular favourite but across the board it is so Important to keep offering quality and variety and that remains as our focus and tables filled with contented diners shows us we are meeting and fulfilling those challenges.”