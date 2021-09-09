Human Nature to host live music event as public has say on Lewes’ North Street development

North Street quarter, Lewes

The event takes place this weekend from September 10 to 12 at the former industrial site and an exhibition of work in progress at the Foundry Gallery, North Street.

There will be food and drink from local suppliers including Zu Cafe and Beak Brewery – fast becoming one of the UK’s highest-rated craft breweries since launching in Lewes last year – as well as a great musical line-up, curated by the team behind the Lewes Hilltop Sessions. This will include composer and songwriter Guy Chambers, Lewes busking troupe The Magnificent Kevens and jazz-punk outfit Opus Kink. The programme also includes very special performances by young musicians from Lewes charity Starfish Youth Music and the Lewes Dance Academy.

Human Nature will be putting on talks and workshops with the team, urban designers, landscape specialists, multiple architects, engineers and sustainability experts. There will also be an exhibition of drawings and models at the Foundry Gallery.

Human Nature intends to gather opinions on this work in progress so it can enhance the plans and designs, blending local expertise with the experience of its professional team in its aim to make this development a ‘truly remarkable place for Lewes’.

Chelsea Renton, head of communities at Human Nature, said: “At Human Nature our mission is to create beautiful and accessible neighbourhoods where everything you might need to live a full life is within walking distance of your home. But we know this isn’t something we can do on our own – it takes the input of local people to create such a place.

“We hope to share our early designs and gather ideas and fresh perspectives on how to craft a new development bespoke to Lewes, that will work for all, from young people and down-sizers through to creative makers and those wanting safer, low-traffic streets.”