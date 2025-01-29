Human remains found on East Sussex beach in search for missing man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said the man had been reported missing for more than a month.
The remains were found on Monday morning (January 27) and police said they are believed to be those of a man from Dorset.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, police added.
A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: “Officers carrying out enquiries to locate a missing man last seen in East Dorset are issuing a sad update.
“At around 8am on Monday, January 27, 2025, human remains were found in Camber Sands in Sussex.
“While formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be 51-year-old Mark Street. He had last been seen at around 6pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and his next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.
“We would like to thank everyone involved in the initial searches, including HM Coastguard, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service and volunteers from Dorset Search and Rescue (DorSAR) and Wessex Rescue.”