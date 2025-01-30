Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A humpback whale was spotted off the coast of East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was spotted by a member of the public in Fairlight, near Hastings, on Wednesday (January 29).

Rye Harbour Nature Reserve said on its Facebook page: “Exciting news, as we've had reports this morning of another sighting of a humpback whale breaching around Fairlight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Wildlife Trust, the humpback whale is making a comeback, with more and more of them being seen in UK seas every year.

The charity said: “The humpback whale is a large baleen whale, reaching up to 18m long. They are found throughout the world's oceans and perform some of the longest migrations of any mammal. They feast on fish and krill in productive cooler waters and then travel to tropical seas to give birth. In UK seas, they are normally spotted alone or in pairs.”

It added that there are sporadic sightings around much of the UK, but are more commonly spotted off the Shetland Isles and Hebrides.

A humpback whale was confirmed to have been spotted off the coast of Hastings earlier this month by Ricky Martin on January 3 during the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thea Taylor, director of The Sussex Dolphin Project, confirmed the sighting was a humpback whale, and added: “Sightings of humpback whales off Sussex are rare, with only one or two being sighted every year, usually around this time. We have had three sightings since December, two of which have been breaching and putting on a show! We log all sightings in our database, and we hope to increase our research on these magnificent animals in the future.”