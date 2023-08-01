This year’s pop-up art exhibition showcasing artworks by students from Petworth and around was another resounding success.

More than 600 people flocked to the United Reformed Church in Damer’s Bridge, Petworth, from July 14 to 20 as part of the Petworth Festival.

The event was organised by The Art Society West Sussex and 20 schools from in and around the town were bought together to exhibit a range of brilliant works.

Chichester District Councillor for Petworth Harsha Desai said the day was yet another success

Speaking to this newspaper, Harsha said: “It was absolutely brilliant. We I love about it is the art society that runs it really makes an effort with local schools so it’s all about encouraging the parents of the schools to come along and view their artwork.

“Then members of the public can also go along and see the work and it’s really lovely.

"It has always been a success and I think it should carry on. Art plays a really active part in children’s learning and I think it’s good for them to express how they are feeling and what they are processing. Art should really be encouraged in schools for that reason. It also helps kids who might be struggling with their mental health.

"I hope the exhibition will carry on for as long as it can.”

A spokesperson for the Art Society West Sussex said: “Jon Edgar, a well known sculptor, who had held several modelling workshops for us during the year, opened the exhibition and emphasised the importance of nurturing artistic talent in the young. Art in the curriculum is essential for the growth of the child’s development, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to experiment, invent and create.

“Over the five days, terracotta heads representing local people and a huge collection of vibrant and diverse work, in a range of media, from lino cut prints to mixed media collages, attracted hundreds of visitors from home and abroad. The general comment was that it was difficult to believe the work had been done by children aged 12 and under.”

359838745_660296752793046_9072566554562980796_n.jpg Picture courtesy of Harsha Desai

359838745_660296749459713_280299364519842351_n.jpg Picture courtesy of Harsha Desai

359822665_660296756126379_2771017228689100558_n.jpg Picture courtesy of Harsha Desai

359847442_660296766126378_457940805547239039_n.jpg Picture courtesy of Harsha Desai

