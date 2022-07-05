Eastbourne Foodbank's summer collection at Tesco stores throughout the town

Hundreds dig deep for Eastbourne Foodbank collection - pictures

Eastbourne Foodbank welcomed hundreds of generous customers to its annual summer food collection last weekend in Tesco stores across the town.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:34 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:49 am

Representatives from the local foodbank were at the three biggest Tesco stores in Eastbourne on Friday and Saturday (July 1 and 2) to restock their warehouse with much-needed items.

Over the two days, 2,834.2kg was collected – which will provide three days of emergency food for 189 families.

This year’s collection is more important than ever, as demand for foodbanks increases through the cost of living crisis.

Jess Holliday, campaigns and communications manager at Eastbourne Foodbank, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Tesco and everyone who donated .

“It was amazing to see such generosity within our community and all those donations will be used to fight hunger in our town. Thank you."

For more information about Eastbourne Foodbank, click here.

