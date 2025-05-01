Hundreds donated for 101-year-old raising money for Eastbourne charity
Peter Valentine has been walking from his home in Eastbourne to the hospital once a month, donating £10 to the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital charity each time.
So far Peter has raised £424 from a target of £120.
This is not the first time that Peter has raised money for charity, during COVID-19, he and his wife Heather walked 96 miles, doing a mile at a time, sometimes more than once a day.
Peter said: “I am lucky to still be so active and being able to combine this with raising money for the Friends. It gives me a huge sense of satisfaction and I will do what I can to help as long as possible.”
During his fundraising efforts Peter and Heather met with East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust Chair, Steve Phoenix, and Harry Walmsley, Chair of Friends of Eastbourne Hospital to talk about Peter’s fundraising for the Friends charity.
Steve said: “Peter and Heather are such an inspiration and certainly show the benefit of us all keeping active as we get older. We are so thankful for the money raised for the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, the work they do is crucial to the trust and how it operates. It has been such a pleasure to meet Peter and Heather to hear about their fundraising and also their lives. What an amazing couple.”
Harry added “Peter is an incredible man and it is people like him that make the work we do with the Friends so worthwhile.”
Donations to Peter can be made via his JustGiving page.
