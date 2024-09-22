Free Worthing music festival BroadFest returned to Broadwater Green for its third year, giving families 'the last party of summer' which runs over three jam-packed days from Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22.

BroadFest 2024 kicked off at 4pm on September 20 with DJ Ade and fun fair rides until 8pm.

The Saturday saw the return of live music acts, playing from 12pm to 8pm on the main stage.

Rounding off the weekend on Sunday are high-quality tribute acts, playing from 10am to 4pm.

