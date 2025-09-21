Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:06 BST
Hundreds of people gathered to enjoy the free Worthing music festival BroadFest which returned to Broadwater Green for the fourth year.

Free Worthing music festival BroadFest returned to Broadwater Green for its fourth year, giving families 'the last party of summer' which runs over three jam-packed days from Friday, September 19, to Sunday, September 21.

BroadFest 2024 kicked off at 4pm on September 19 with DJ Ade and fun fair rides until 8pm.

The Saturday saw the return of live music acts, playing from 12pm to 8pm on the main stage.

Rounding off the weekend on Sunday were high-quality tribute acts, playing from 12pm to 6pm.

Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

1. Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

2. Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

3. Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

4. Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures

Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice