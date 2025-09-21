Free Worthing music festival BroadFest returned to Broadwater Green for its fourth year, giving families 'the last party of summer' which runs over three jam-packed days from Friday, September 19, to Sunday, September 21.
BroadFest 2024 kicked off at 4pm on September 19 with DJ Ade and fun fair rides until 8pm.
The Saturday saw the return of live music acts, playing from 12pm to 8pm on the main stage.
Rounding off the weekend on Sunday were high-quality tribute acts, playing from 12pm to 6pm.
1. Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures
Hundreds enjoy return of free Worthing music festival BroadFest – In Pictures Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
