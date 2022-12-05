Hundreds enjoy Storrington 'Festive Afternoon'
Hundreds of people got into the Christmas spirit in Storrington on Saturday at the village’s special ‘Festive Afternoon.’
By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 11:34am
There was mulled wine and mince pies, carols, a range of market stalls, Santa’s grotto – and more.
Morris dancers from Horsham entertained the crowds by performing at various locations in the village.
Hundreds attended Storrington's 'Festive Afternoon' on Saturday. Photo Brian Burns
Fun activities for children included kids’ competitions and crafts.
The family-friendly event was hosted by Storrington and Sullington Parish Council and there was free car parking.
