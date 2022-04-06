Hundreds expected to take part in Horsham’s Riverside Walk

The event will take place on Saturday May 14 and start from Horsham Rugby Club car park in Hammerpond Road.

The walk is being organised this year by Horsham Scouts who have taken over arrangements from a previous small committee.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retiring chairman David Searle said: “Horsham Town Community Partnership, the instigator of the walk, is confident that Horsham Scouts, a strong local organisation, have the resources needed to continue the annual walk.

Some of those on last year's Horsham Riverside Walk. Photo: Barry Cooper

“They will be able to introduce new ideas while ensuring that the 13-mile event will still attract many local people.

“Over 300 took part in September 2021, with many commenting about the sense of community spirit and seeing parts of Horsham they hadn’t known about.”

Scout District Commissioner Sal Dartnell said: “We are delighted that many of the original team are going to stay involved to share their knowledge and enthusiasm for this brilliant event.

“The walk, in May, will coincide with the worldwide Scout Jamboree On The Trail which means people from the Horsham area will be walking, exploring and enjoying our surroundings simultaneously with groups of people across the world doing the same thing on the same day.”

Any funds raised from the walk will be shared between Scouting in Horsham and Aid to Ukraine.