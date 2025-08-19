Hundreds flock to fun at Ashington Festival

And among the arena entertainment on offer were demos from Wheel2Wheel BMX display team, ferret racing from Ferret World and fun from children’s favourite Tom Foolery.

The Ashington Musical Theatre Society provided singing and dancing displays, as well as the Jacquie Young Band playing popular music. And to commemorate VJ Day the crowds enjoyed songs from the 40s and 50s sung by Fiona Harrison.

The evening entertainment welcomed back from last year the popular Legend Has It, playing music through the decades. Also performing was Pippa Langhorne AKA Shania Twain with a fantastic firework display providing the finale.

Meanwhile, there was also much to see and do on the recreation ground with a fun dog show, a large classic car show, a car boot sale, animals, lots of stalls and sideshows, Ashington’s own Harris Funfair with other fair rides for teenagers and children.

Festival spokesperson Margaret Alford said: “The Ashington Festival Committee would like to say a big thank you to all the sponsors and to everyone who helped on the day to help make it such a successful day.”

1 . Ashington Festival There was fun for all ages Photo: Contributed

2 . Ashington Festival There was something for everyone to enjoy Photo: Contributed

3 . Ashington Festival Songs from the 40s and 50s helped to mark VJ Day Photo: Contributed