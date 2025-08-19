Hundreds flock to fun at Ashington Festival

By Sarah Page
Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:54 BST
Hundreds of people turned out for a fun day at this year’s Ashington Festival.

And among the arena entertainment on offer were demos from Wheel2Wheel BMX display team, ferret racing from Ferret World and fun from children’s favourite Tom Foolery.

The Ashington Musical Theatre Society provided singing and dancing displays, as well as the Jacquie Young Band playing popular music. And to commemorate VJ Day the crowds enjoyed songs from the 40s and 50s sung by Fiona Harrison.

The evening entertainment welcomed back from last year the popular Legend Has It, playing music through the decades. Also performing was Pippa Langhorne AKA Shania Twain with a fantastic firework display providing the finale.

Meanwhile, there was also much to see and do on the recreation ground with a fun dog show, a large classic car show, a car boot sale, animals, lots of stalls and sideshows, Ashington’s own Harris Funfair with other fair rides for teenagers and children.

Festival spokesperson Margaret Alford said: “The Ashington Festival Committee would like to say a big thank you to all the sponsors and to everyone who helped on the day to help make it such a successful day.”

There was fun for all ages

1. Ashington Festival

There was fun for all ages Photo: Contributed

There was something for everyone to enjoy

2. Ashington Festival

There was something for everyone to enjoy Photo: Contributed

Songs from the 40s and 50s helped to mark VJ Day

3. Ashington Festival

Songs from the 40s and 50s helped to mark VJ Day Photo: Contributed

Delights of the dodgems

4. Ashington Festival

Delights of the dodgems Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice