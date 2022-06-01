Hundreds head to Lindfield for 5k Family Fun Run and 10k Village Run

Residents and visitors declared two Lindfield runs a resounding success on Sunday, May 22.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 4:01 pm
Families enjoyed the Lindfield 5k and 10k runs on Sunday, May 22. Picture courtesy of Lindfield Life
Families enjoyed the Lindfield 5k and 10k runs on Sunday, May 22. Picture courtesy of Lindfield Life

Nearly 500 runners enjoyed the event, which consists of a 5k Family Fun Run and 10k Village Run.

The route goes through the countryside near the village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The course was marshalled and marked out with 17 marshal stations manned by volunteers.

Families enjoyed the Lindfield 5k and 10k runs on Sunday, May 22. Picture courtesy of Lindfield Life

One of the organisers Colette Cannon said: “We were so pleased to be back and to see everyone enjoying themselves, it was an amazing day.”

Many runners took to social media to express their delight afterwards.

Liz Carter said: “Thank you to the organisers and the marshals and all the other volunteers. Another excellent village run.”

Lindfield Village Run was supported by Jackson-Stops, Potential Personal Training and Six Physio.

A team of volunteers organised the run, which helped raise funds for the King Edward Hall.

Read More

Read More
Lindfield Preservation Society launches heritage trail and commemorates Queen's ...
HundredsLindfield