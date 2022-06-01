Families enjoyed the Lindfield 5k and 10k runs on Sunday, May 22. Picture courtesy of Lindfield Life

Nearly 500 runners enjoyed the event, which consists of a 5k Family Fun Run and 10k Village Run.

The route goes through the countryside near the village.

The course was marshalled and marked out with 17 marshal stations manned by volunteers.

One of the organisers Colette Cannon said: “We were so pleased to be back and to see everyone enjoying themselves, it was an amazing day.”

Many runners took to social media to express their delight afterwards.

Liz Carter said: “Thank you to the organisers and the marshals and all the other volunteers. Another excellent village run.”

Lindfield Village Run was supported by Jackson-Stops, Potential Personal Training and Six Physio.