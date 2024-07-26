Hundreds of artworks in Horsham this August as Association of Sussex Artists show returns to Drill Hall
Hundreds of new pieces of art will be on display in the Drill Hall in Denne Road from August 16–24.
The show will include paintings, drawings, sculptures and pottery from around 100 Sussex based artists.
The artworks will be for sale as well with prices ranging from £30 to about £3,000.
ASA spokesman Mick Oakey said: “We try to select as wide a range of art as possible, from amongst the plethora of works submitted by members and non-members of the Association. "We specify that none of the items should have been shown in Horsham before, which keeps the exhibition fresh and vibrant from year to year. Also we make sure that there is a big variation in prices, with the aim that every visitor to the show can have the opportunity to own a unique piece of art if they so wish.”
ASA was founded in 1928. Visit www.associationofsussexartists.co.uk, www.facebook.com/AssociationofSussexArtists or www.instagram.com/associationofsussexartists.
ASA said the professional and amateur artists in the show are competing to win one of a number of ASA Fine Art Awards, adding that prizewinners will chosen by a panel of independent judges. Visitors to the exhibition can also vote for their favourite pieces in a People’s Choice category. Visitors can chat to the ASA artists too and some artists will be stewarding at the show each day. The exhibition is free to enter and will be open from 10.30am to 5pm. It closes at 3.30pm on August 24.
