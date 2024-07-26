Hundreds of artworks in Horsham this August as Association of Sussex Artists show returns to Drill Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Association of Sussex Artists (ASA) is bringing its annual exhibition back to Horsham next month.

Hundreds of new pieces of art will be on display in the Drill Hall in Denne Road from August 16–24.

The show will include paintings, drawings, sculptures and pottery from around 100 Sussex based artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artworks will be for sale as well with prices ranging from £30 to about £3,000.

Downsview by Caroline Darke

ASA spokesman Mick Oakey said: “We try to select as wide a range of art as possible, from amongst the plethora of works submitted by members and non-members of the Association. "We specify that none of the items should have been shown in Horsham before, which keeps the exhibition fresh and vibrant from year to year. Also we make sure that there is a big variation in prices, with the aim that every visitor to the show can have the opportunity to own a unique piece of art if they so wish.”

ASA was founded in 1928. Visit www.associationofsussexartists.co.uk, www.facebook.com/AssociationofSussexArtists or www.instagram.com/associationofsussexartists.