Hundreds of children join in Easter egg hunt in Worthing

Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
More than 200 children received prizes at the annual Easter egg hunt organised by Friends of Tarring Park.

Chocolates, toys, books and sunshine proved the perfect recipe for the free event, with the hunt and games in the grounds of Tarring Manor Care Home, overlooking Tarring Park.

Susan Belton, chairman of The Worthing Society, officially opened the event and thanked Tarring Manor on behalf of the Friends.

Worthing Lion vice-president Hazel Thorpe ran an Easter bonnet parade, featuring numerous beautifully-decorated hats. Dee Richardson sourced all the prizes and these were awarded to the children in different age groups.

The residents of the home did not want to be left out and sported wonderful Easter Bonnets of their own.

Friends secretary Iona Harte said she was delighted with the success of the even, especially with so many giving generous donations to help to pay for future free events. Picnic in the Park Tarring, for example, will take place in Tarring Park on Wednesday, August 20.

