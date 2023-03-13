Edit Account-Sign Out
Hundreds of Hastings women attend day-long festival

A special festival held in Hastings Old Town on Sunday for International Women’s Day was a huge success.

By Andy Hemsley
1 hour ago

The festival took place at the Stade Hall and was organised by Hastings Women’s Voice. It includes performances, talks and workshops.

Workshops included self defence and a Morris Dance workshop by new local side Rheeda’s Dream.

Ann Kramer explained: We had a variety of information stalls, some inspirational women speakers. We had songs, poetry, and other entertainment and there. There was a screeing of a film made during lockdown about domestic violence toward women.”

The Festival took place in The Stade Hall
Earlier in the week on Women’s Day itself (Wednesday March 8) there was a free event with art workshops at the Art In The Park pavilion in Alexandra Park. Women’s Voice is a charity for everyone in the community who identifies as female.

Rheeda's Dream gave workshops at the Women's Festival
