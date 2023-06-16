NationalWorldTV
Hundreds of homes in Hastings and Fairlight without water

Nearly 2,000 homes in parts of Hastings are still without water today due to a pump failure at Darwell – one of the main reservoirs that supplied the town.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

Problems started at around 7pm on Thursday evening with the issue at Darwell causing low water pressure and leaving some homes without water. Southern Water said it worked through the night to resolve the problem.

Early this morning Southern Water set up a drive-through water collection point at the Pelham car parks after lorries unloaded pallets stacked with bottled water. In addition bottled water was delivered to the doorsteps of elderly and vulnerable people in the area.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “The pump has now been fixed, and we are starting to see water levels rise, however it’s unlikely that if you are affected you will get your water back today.

“We’re sorry that some people were waking up to no water and for the ongoing distress this situation is causing. Because numbers are very small and largely in a very localised area, we are working to deliver water directly to impacted customers. We’ll be prioritising deliveries to our most vulnerable customers on our priority services register first. If you are concerned or need our help, please call us on 0330 303 0368.”

Bottled water collection point at Pelham Place car park this morning

Bottled water collection point at Pelham Place car park this morning Photo: supplied

