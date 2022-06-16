Hundreds of laptops have been donated to Sussex services

Lingfield Lodge Extra Care Home in East Grinstead

More than 750 computers have been allocated across the county including residential care homes, day care providers, carer support groups, the library service, youth groups and those which support victims of domestic violence.

The laptops were donated by the council’s IT services provider XMA, in line with the authority’s Social Value Framework.

The Social Value Framework is outlined in ‘Our Council Plan’ on West Sussex County Council website.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults’ services, said: “I’d like to thank XMA for their generous donation and I’m delighted that these laptops are already being put to good use by organisations across the county.

“This is a fantastic example of departments across the council coming together to bring about positive outcomes and provide facilities to people who may otherwise have struggled to access them.”

Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance and property, said: “The majority of our major procurements already include the requirement to provide social value, and we are committed to ensuring that at least 80% of new tenders over the value of £500,000 will have social value criteria included by 2024/25.