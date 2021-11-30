Hundreds of people flock to Hailsham for Christmas light switch-on

Hailsham light switch-on. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-211130-125604001

On November 26 people joined in the town centre to watch a light show in Vicarage Field and festive entertainment including carol singing.

The switch-on was cancelled last year due to covid restrictions.

Santa also attended to hand out sweets to children courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club, and Hailsham Lions had a candy floss stall.

Hailsham light switch-on. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-211130-125614001

Other famous guests included Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Hailsham FM offered a playlist of Christmas favourites.

After the switch-on, Hailsham Parish Church was open to serve free marshmallows and hot drinks.

Mayor and Councillor Paul Holbrook, who pressed the button to officially switch on the lights, said, “Hailsham’s Christmas lights switch-on is one of the town’s biggest events I hope the tree and town centre lighting helps create a lovely atmosphere in Hailsham, giving festive cheer to both residents and visitors to the town.”

“The town council always ensures that the Christmas activities it organises are fun and open to all, and the switch-on was no exception to this. It was an enjoyable event and a big success for all concerned.”

Cllr Holbrook said the success of the night was ‘down to the hard work of working parties involved in its organisation from the outset, and the support received from Hailsham Town Council members and staff, Hailsham Rotary Club, Hailsham Parish Church, Hailsham FM and of course, Hailsham Community College’.