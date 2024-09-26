Hundreds of people sign petition to try and save public toilets from closure in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to help try and save public toilets from being closed in Eastbourne.

Gaynor Sedgwick, chair of Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, has started a petition to save the toilets after Eastbourne Borough Council has proposed moving to a community toilet scheme in an effort to save money.

She believes moving to a community scheme would have a ‘detrimental’ effect on visitors, residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community scheme would involve ‘certain businesses and community venues offering their toilets for use by the public’, the council said.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to help try and save public toilets from being closed in Eastbourne. Picture: Gaynor Sedgwick

If the scheme goes ahead, all Changing Places toilets would remain open, as would a set of public toilets on the seafront, the council added.

She said: “Friends of Eastbourne Seafront understand the financial pressures EBC are under and we know savings have to be made.

“It is not a statutory requirement of the council to provide public toilets, although it should be, but it is an essential service which we all use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To cut the number of toilets we currently have and not repair vandalised toilets is going to ruin our visitor economy and bring upset and distress to those looking to use one.”

Hundreds have voiced their support for the petition and have urged the council to reconsider their stance to close the toilets.

Posting on the petition resident Clare Westgate said: “Public toilets are an essential need for all ages. Eastbourne is a tourist destination and attracts people to the beaches and events on the seafront. Eastbourne offers great walking/wellbeing opportunities on prom and Downs.

“With buses, coaches, Dotto Train dropping off visitors particularly at the Pier there needs to be public toilets open there and along the prom and on Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lack of toilet facilities is one of the major issues stopping people going out shopping, walking, sightseeing. People will stay at home resulting in isolation, damaging their well being and fitness, effecting communities.

“Having been a member of Eastbourne Access Group for many years, toilets were always on our meeting agendas re closures, design, accessibility. The access group worked with Design for All/Accessible Eastbourne on a community toilet scheme about 15 years ago, sadly not well supported by businesses.”

Resident Fiona Mullen said on the petition: “Due to invisible, chronic, disabilities I, and others, deserve dignity and fair access to essential facilities. So, do to families, parents with babies and toddlers, older residents.

"This is a very cruel and dehumanising decision. It’s a public health and hygiene crisis in the making for our beautiful seafront.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt confirmed that although they aim to not close the public toilets, the council would so if they are vandalised.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Cllr Holt said: “No final decisions have been made and we are not proposing to close the public toilets unless they are vandalised.

“[…] If they are vandalised we are not going to, at this stage, pay for something a consultation may close.

“Last year the council spent £300,000 just on the toilets and an additional £100,000 on repairing the toilets — there wasn’t a week last year where one of the toilets wasn’t vandalised.”