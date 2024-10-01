Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser has been started to help an Eastbourne nursery following a burglary .

A minibus and several electronic devices were stolen from Meadows Nursery School in Rotherfield Avenue last Monday (September 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed an investigation was underway after a burglary was reported on the premises. Two men have been arrested and ‘bailed with strict conditions’ while further enquiries are undertaken.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The minubus has also been found undamaged, according to nursery staff.

Meadows Nursey School pupils. Photo: contributed

Hayley Brown, a parent of one of the nursery’s pupils, has started a fundraiser to help the pre-school replenish the costs of the stolen and damaged items.

It’s hoped the JustGiving page will raise £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brown said: “Meadows is a fantastic nursery who always do so much to support the children and their families in both an academic way and in their personal lives.

"The staff are incredible, so caring and warm, creating a real community spirit.

Meadows Nursey School, Langney. Photo: contributed

"The fact that anyone would want to break into a building that is meant to be a safe space for children away from home is just so sad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Instead of being able to spend money on extra resources for our children, they now have to fix and replace essential items.”

Nursery staff said they were ‘in shock and disbelief’ when they discovered the break-in.

Abi Hollands, senior nursery manager, said: “Who would target a nursery school?!

“The thing that upset us the most is our fundraising money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We passionately support a lot of children, with varying levels of additional needs and we been saving up to revamp our sensory room. With around £2,500, we were going to bank it and were looking at designs.

“Our nursery community have been great and we are extremely thankful to our parents for their support.

"We know everything could have been a lot worse, so we are pleased people are safe, the nursery is safe and our minibus will be back with us soon.”

£650 has been raised for the nursery so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, and to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hayley-brown-meadows?utm_term=Dyae7a9qa.

Sussex Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the nearby area on the night of the incident to make a report.

You can do this on the Sussex Police website, or by calling 101 quoting reference 235 of 17/09.